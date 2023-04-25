MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $3.39 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00431019 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

