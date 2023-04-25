Nano Price Hits $0.82 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Nano has a market cap of $109.04 million and $529,866.48 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,462.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00321422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00571867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00070585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00434076 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

