NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWG. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 340 ($4.25) in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.75) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.37).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 274.20 ($3.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 761.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,888.89%.

In other news, insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,381.27). In other NatWest Group news, insider Frank Dangeard bought 1,014 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,381.27). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 7,318 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,904.96 ($24,859.45). Company insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

