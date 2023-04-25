Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Down 2.2%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 41,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 147,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

