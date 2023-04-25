NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $1.67 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $66.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00006816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00061562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00039612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001289 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,435,341 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

