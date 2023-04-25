Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.43

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 113842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.25%.
About Necessity Retail REIT
Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
