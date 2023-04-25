Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBO. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,398 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

