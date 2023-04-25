Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Lowered by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 806,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

