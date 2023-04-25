NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $370.82. 18,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,775. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.02. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $372.50.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NewMarket by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.