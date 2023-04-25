NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, RTT News reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. NextEra Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $2.98-3.13 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.