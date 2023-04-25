Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.81

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 14145132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $513.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,543.02% and a negative return on equity of 135.68%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after buying an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,493,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 1,430,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 992,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1,320.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 931,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.