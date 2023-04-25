Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Shares of NKRKY opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.30.
