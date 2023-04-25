Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NDCVF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Trading Down 1.9 %

Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.

