Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. On average, analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $248.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director David G. Wight purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,525 shares of company stock worth $77,681. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

