NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0499 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NWHUF opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

