Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on May 15th

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

