NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. 664,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

