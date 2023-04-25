NXM Price Down 0.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,391.45 or 1.00002222 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002421 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.