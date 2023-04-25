O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.
O-I Glass Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE OI traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 1,251,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,261. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at O-I Glass
In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of O-I Glass
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.