O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OIGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

NYSE OI traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 1,251,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,261. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

