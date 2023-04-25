OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 15th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OCFCP stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $27.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFCP)
- Seagate Technology Stock Shows the Glass May Still Be Half Full
- Coca Cola’s Profit Machine Remains Unstoppable
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
- Why Legend Biotech Stock Is Having Its Best Month Yet
- Quantum Computing: 2 Companies on the Cutting Edge
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.