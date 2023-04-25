OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 15th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFCP stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $27.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

