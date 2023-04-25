Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.33

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 217916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 17.5% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,228,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 182,685 shares during the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.