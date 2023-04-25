Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $600.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.