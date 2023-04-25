Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of PBH opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

