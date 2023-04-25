Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.17 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of General Motors by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 23,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,510,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $84,467,000 after acquiring an additional 443,718 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of General Motors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,710 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insider Activity at General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

