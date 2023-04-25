Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

