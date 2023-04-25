Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

