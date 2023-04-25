Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 18,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of LKQ by 432.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 453,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

