Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,000 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $262.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.46 and a 200-day moving average of $242.28.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

