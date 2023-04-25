Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,991 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $200.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

