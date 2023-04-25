ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Shares of ON opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

