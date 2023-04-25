OP Bancorp (OPBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). OP Bancorp had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect OP Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $139.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.55.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

In other news, Director Soo Hun Jung acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,724.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brian Choi acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,288,520 shares in the company, valued at $12,653,266.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Soo Hun Jung acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,724.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,155 shares of company stock worth $643,503. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in OP Bancorp by 40.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OP Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Man Group plc raised its position in OP Bancorp by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

