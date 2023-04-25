Oppenheimer Weighs in on Flowserve Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.5 %

FLS stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 14.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 12.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Recommended Stories

