Orchid Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $74.73 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00028213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,518.26 or 0.99983970 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07889019 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,274,860.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

