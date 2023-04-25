Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.2% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

