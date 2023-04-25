Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,213,306 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 133.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213,306 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Mosaic worth $93,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after buying an additional 818,757 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

