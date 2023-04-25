Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 12,168.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $54,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,721,000 after buying an additional 29,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $143.53. The stock had a trading volume of 134,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,211. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $166.81.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Articles

