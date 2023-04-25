Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315,219 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $80,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,685,000 after acquiring an additional 240,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,155,000 after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX Stock Performance

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOXA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. 1,878,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,422. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

