Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,747,528 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1,713.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,747,528 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of PayPal worth $207,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. 3,407,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,350,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.