Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,265 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of DXC Technology worth $48,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 39.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 69,183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in DXC Technology by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 268,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.