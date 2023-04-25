Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $27.91 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,301 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.11% of Encore Wire worth $27,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Stock Down 1.2 %

WIRE traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.62. 76,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Articles

