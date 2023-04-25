Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574,395 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Marathon Oil worth $172,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,690,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 1,414,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.