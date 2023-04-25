Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12,613.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $150,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.47. 1,495,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,601. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.