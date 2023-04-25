Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 435,793 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $215,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 170,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $99.81. 1,049,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

