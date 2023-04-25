Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PKG traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.91. 817,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $165.72. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,009,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,645,000 after buying an additional 153,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

