Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.97.

PGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 1,029,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,243. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

