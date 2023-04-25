Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Decreased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $191.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,617.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

