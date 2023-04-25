Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $187.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,617.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

