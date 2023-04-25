Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 399 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Stock Performance

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $234.91 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.63.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.