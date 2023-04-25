Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 370,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 373.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,204.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 208,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

