Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

